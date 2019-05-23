Real Estate Transfers: May 23, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated March 25-31, 2019.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Spencer, J to Mantina, Alexander, 4025 Nassau Point Rd (1000-111-9-6.1), (R), $2,800,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Ahmadi, A & S to Gutierrez, Wilmer, 75 Suffolk Ave (900-144-1-72), (R), $319,300

• OWB REO LLC to Pineda, Pable, 83 Flanders Blvd (900-144-2-24), (R), $134,000

• Belletti, et al by Referee to US Bank National Association, 465 Oak Ave (900-167-1-36), (R), $806,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Rempe, S Trust to Harvey, Loren, 3070 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-6-40), (R), $485,000

• Jarret, E to Kohut, John, 105 Broad St (1001-2-6-39), (R), $685,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• B & H Farms LLC to North Cliff Vineyards LLC, 7305 Wickham Ave (1000-107-5-6.3), (V), $798,900

• B & H Farms LLC to North Cliff Vineyards LLC, 7305 Wickham Ave (1000-107-5-6.5), (V), $1,100

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Heiberger, R & R by Referee to Federal National Mortgage, 131 Sandpiper Dr (600-17-6-26), (R), $553,301

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Lastoria, M & M to Hennessey, Walter, 2330 Anchor Ln (1000-79-4-33), (R), $665,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Schembri, A to Tyska, Cynthia, 21 Sylvan Pl (600-33-2-22), (R), $423,000

• Guinther, A to Glass, John, 20 Little Leaf Ct (600-75.1-1-20), (R), $428,990

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)



