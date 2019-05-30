Real Estate Transfers: May 30, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 1-7, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Lipkin, M to Miller, Leonard, 129 Promenade Dr (600-46-1-36.29), (R), $499,000

• Acerbo, A & E to Dorfman, Jesse, 486 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-88-1-8), (R), $407,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Jones, G & J to Jones, Joshua, 43 Wildwood Dr (600-97-1-30), (R), $275,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• US Bank National Assoc to Ventura Ramirez, Gilber, 510 Mathews Ln (1000-84-1-20), (R), $427,500

EAST MARION (11939)

• Mohrman, T to Kessler, Georgge, 2820 Shipyard Ln, #6B (1000-38.2-2-12), (C), $875,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Aube, D & Laureano, E to Lezama, Filiberto, 61 Maple Ave (900-144-2-58), (R), $320,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• WSP Inc to 120 Caiola Ct LLC, 120 Caiola Ct (1000-33-3-19.15), (V), $275,000

• Clempner, L Trust to 1240 Gull Pond LLC, 1240 Inlet Ln (1000-36-2-24), (R), $1,200,000

• 61475 Family Realty to Cliffside A203, 61475 CR 48, #A203 (1000-45.1-2-3), (C), $362,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Sobieray, J by Admr to Sachs, Richard, 260 Sunset Ave (1000-115-3-6), (R), $350,000

• Montgomery, L & E to Praeger, Amy, 2005 Deep Hole Dr (1000-115-14-16), (R), $442,500

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Cantrell, T & E to Lynch, Daniel, 2070 & 2125 Grathwohl Rd (1000-117-2-14), (R), $940,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Horstmann, S to Hartmann, Paul, 4106 St Andrews Ave (600-64.2-1-84), (R), $275,000

• 40 Oakland Dr LLC to Espana Abzun, Henry, 40 Oakland Dr N (600-65-2-11), (R), $327,000

• Gallo, T to Saavedra, Hugo, 139 Broad Ave (600-85-2-74), (R), $425,000

• Jones, S & Danowski, R & S to Aguilera, Claudia, 153 Oliver St (600-104-2-46), (R), $340,000

• Richar Corp to Ferguson Enterprises Inc, 940 W Main St & lots 2, 3, 4 & 5 (600-124-3-1), (C), $1,938,870

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• King, J & K to 29 Winthrop Road Realty, 29 Winthrop Rd (700-7-4-15.2), (R), $4,000,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Sysol, T by Executors to Marlow Development LLC, 44 Tuts Ln (600-91-3-35), (V), $745,000

• Sysol, T by Executors to Ryan, Robert, 36 Tuts Ln (600-92-5-21), (R), $950,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Tate, H to Oshan, Andrew, 1600 Mt Beulah Ave (1000-51-3-2.9), (R), $900,000

• Too Many Homes Inc to Lin, Jian, 470 Mockingbird Ln (1000-55-6-15.55), (R), $480,000

• Vitale,G & Brokaw, B to Raices, Matthew, 605 Highwood Rd (1000-78-9-50), (R), $612,500

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Morris Family Trust to Palmer, Robert, 41 Sunset Blvd (600-30-2-3.3), (R), $417,500

• XTS Properties LLC to Brigante III, John, 21 Cross Rd (600-31-1-18.1), (R), $382,000

• Deutsche Bank Nat to 94 Joan LLC, 74 19th St (600-53-1-47), (R), $290,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

