Red, white and blue in Greenport as Memorial Day Parade comes to village

Hundreds of supporters lined the streets of Greenport from Steamboat Corner to Mitchell Park as the town’s annual Memorial Day Parade came to the village Monday.
Rotating each year across different parts of the town, this is the first time since 2013 the full parade was held in Greenport. The 2016 parade set for the village was canceled due to weather, though a smaller group marched anyway.
With bright, sunny skies on an unseasonably warm day Monday, the parade was at full strength this time around. A brief ceremony was held at the war monuments at Steamboat Corner, before the procession marched down Main Street to Front Street before retiring at Mitchell Park.
Each of the town’s fire departments participated along with veteran’s groups, elected officials, school marching bands and more.
The day continued with activities at the American Legion Hall.
A parade was also held earlier Monday in Orient and Greenport’s annual dock ceremony took place prior to the town parade.
Local veterans groups, including the Greenport, Mattituck and Southold American Legions and Veterans of Foreign Wars kicked off the parade. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
You’re never too young to display patriotism. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
The North Fork NJROTC marched under the direction of Major William Grigonis. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
The North Fork NJROTC marched under the direction of Major William Grigonis. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Elected officials from Southold Town and the Village of Greenport marched together, including Town Supervisor Scott Russell and Mayor George Hubbard. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Town Supervisor Scott Russell (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Greenport Mayor George Hubbard. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Local scouts. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
The Greenport marching band. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Rosalie Rung of the Greenport Fire Department. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Greenport’s 1933 fire truck. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Greneport ambulance makes the turn from Main to Front. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
The Southold marching band. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Kevin Webster of the East Marion Fire Department. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Each of the town’s fire departments took part in the parade Monday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Queen Teagan Nine. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Kissed by a queen. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Some marchers made homage to the North Fork’s deep agricultural roots. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Kate Nickles of the Little Red Barn. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
A little patriot hands out candy to fellow kids. (Credit: Grant Parpan)
Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this post stated that the Greenport Fire Department Carnival continued Monday. It also failed to mention all the monuments at Steamboat Corner. We regret the errors.
