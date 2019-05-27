Red, white and blue in Greenport as Memorial Day Parade comes to village

Hundreds of supporters lined the streets of Greenport from Steamboat Corner to Mitchell Park as the town’s annual Memorial Day Parade came to the village Monday.

Rotating each year across different parts of the town, this is the first time since 2013 the full parade was held in Greenport. The 2016 parade set for the village was canceled due to weather, though a smaller group marched anyway.

With bright, sunny skies on an unseasonably warm day Monday, the parade was at full strength this time around. A brief ceremony was held at the war monuments at Steamboat Corner, before the procession marched down Main Street to Front Street before retiring at Mitchell Park.

Each of the town’s fire departments participated along with veteran’s groups, elected officials, school marching bands and more.

The day continued with activities at the American Legion Hall.

A parade was also held earlier Monday in Orient and Greenport’s annual dock ceremony took place prior to the town parade.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this post stated that the Greenport Fire Department Carnival continued Monday. It also failed to mention all the monuments at Steamboat Corner. We regret the errors.

