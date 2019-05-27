Track and Field: Southold’s Russell wins pentathlon title

Southold/Greenport’s Emily Russell soared to the Division III pentathlon title in the Section XI girls track and field division championships last Wednesday.

The Southold High School senior totaled 2,628 points in the five-event competition over two days. Miller Place sophomore Angie Guevara was second with 2,386.

Russell helped her way to the victory with first-place finishes in the shot put (11.23 meters) and long jump (4.87 meters). She was also second in the high jump (1.47 meters) and 800 meters (2 minutes, 46.51 seconds) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (18.83).

Southold also received a third-place finish by Sophia Wachtel in the high jump. The junior cleared 4-6.

Bella Masotti, a sophomore, was third in the Division III 200 (26.83) as well as running a leg for Mattituck’s third-place 4×100 relay team. Sophomore Nikki Searles, freshman Emily Nicholson, senior Miranda Annunziata and Masotti posted a time of 51.44. Masotti was also sixth in the 100 in 13.25.

Mattituck eighth-grader Ava Vaccarella took third in the 3,000 (10:48.74) and sixth in the 1,500 (4:58.03).

Mattituck senior Courtney Trzcinski ran the 400 hurdles in 1:10.88, bringing her fifth place.

Mattituck also picked up sixth place in the triple jump through freshman Mackenzie Conroy (33 feet, 3 1/4 inches).

In the Division III team scoring, Mount Sinai was first with 150 points. Mattituck (23) was 10th and Southold (10) 14th.

Torrento fifth in 100. Southold/Greenport junior Jorge Torrento finished fifth in the Division III 100 meters in the Section XI boys division championships last Thursday at Mount Sinai High School. His time was 11.72. Southold junior Kenny Latham was sixth in the 110 hurdles in 16.65.

In the Division III point standings, Mount Sinai was first with 141 3/4 points. Southold was 15th with three points.

Photo caption: Southold/Greenport’s Emily Russell flies through the air in the long jump as part of her triumph in the Division III pentathlon. (Credit: Courtesy photo/Karl Himmelmann)

