Women’s Lacrosse: Beebe, Perry help Adelphi win Division II national title

Alex Beebe of Cutchogue and Emily Perry of Southold helped lift the Adelphi women’s lacrosse team to the Division II national championship after an 11-5 victory Saturday over West Chester in Allendale, Mich.

Beebe is a freshman defender and Perry a sophomore goalie for the fourth-seeded Panthers (19-3), who won their ninth national title.

Beebe, who helped lead to the Tuckers to a state championship as a senior last year, started every game for Adelphi. Perry played in six games, primarily as backup to starter Emma Lemanski, who’s also a sophomore.

In the championship game, Beebe recorded a pair of ground balls and three caused turnovers.

Before Adelphi could reach the championship game, the Panthers had to pull out a thrilling double overtime second round game against Le Moyne on May 12. The Panthers scored with 4.6 seconds left in the first half of the second overtime to clinch the win for Adelphi, 12-11. The Panthers had rallied from a four-goal deficit earlier in the game.

The Panthers won 17-10 May 17 in the semifinals against Regis University.

Prior to the start of the semifinals, Beebe was named to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s East Region Second Team. She was also honored with all-conference honors for the Northeast-10 Conference and was recognized on the all-rookie squad. Her 40 ground balls on the season tied for the team-high and she led the team in caused turnovers with 44.

Top photo caption: Alex Beebe, left, and Emily Perry lift the championship trophy. (Courtesy photo)

