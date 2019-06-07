Antone J. Wysocki Jr. of Cutchogue died June 15 at Eastern Long Island Hospital. He was 74.

He was born April 18, 1945, to Mary (Bedel) and Antone Wysocki in Greenport.

Mr. Wysocki married Rosemary Jarzombek and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1963 to 1969. He made a career as platform operator for Conico Phillips.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gambling, his family said.

Mr. Wysocki was predeceased by his son, Richard. A. Wysocki in 2018. He is survived by his wife, who resides in Cutchogue; his son J.R. of Cutchogue; and his grandchildren Richard, Matthew and Dillan.

Visitors will be received Sunday, June 9, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A service will take placae Monday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

