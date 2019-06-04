Barbara (Betty) R. Koehler Fairburn, age 94, formerly of Mattituck, N.Y. and Deland, Fla., passed away peacefully March 22, at her home in Rockledge, Fla.

Betty was born Sept. 1, 1924, in New York, N.Y. to John and Catherine (Haeger) Ripp.

She married Charles H. Koehler, Jr. Aug. 24, 1947, and their family grew with the addition of a son and daughter. After the passing of Charlie, Betty married Bernard M. Fairburn on Nov. 24, 1984, blending two families with the addition of his daughter and two stepsons.

Betty retired from the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District in 1979 as cafeteria manager. She made her retirement home in Deland to be near her brothers and worked with her sister-in-law in her ceramics shop for a few years.

Upon her marriage to Bernard “Red,” Betty relocated to Florida’s east coast where she volunteered with the Parrish Medical Center Auxiliary until her health no longer permitted. Together, they built a vacation home in the North Carolina mountains which the whole family enjoyed.

Everyone who met her loved her. Betty was a wonderful friend, mom, grandmother and Nana. She was a faithful servant of the Lord and shared her spiritual strength with all. She was a member of Advent Lutheran Church in Mattituck where she sang in the choir and served on the Council. As a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Titusville, Fla., Betty loved her Bible study group and was a faithful prayer warrior.

Everybody remembers Betty as the best cook, baker and gardener. She also loved to read, work crossword puzzles, quilt and observe nature. Road trips and cruises were some of her favorite vacations.

Betty is survived by her son Charles “Chuck” H. Koehler III (Valerie) of Greeneville, Tenn., daughter Carolyn Menard (Richard) of Wendell, N.C., stepdaughter Pamela S. Fairburn of Rockledge, Fla., brother Jack Cola of Ft. McCoy, Fla., sister Katherine Catapano of Tomball, Texas; grandchildren Justin Koehler, Chad Menard, Brianna Koehler Schwartz, Jesse Menard, Marcy Menard; step-grandchildren Jeffrey Schisler, Denise Schisler, Kimberly Schisler Hunter, Robin Schisler Rainey; great-grandchildren Lila Menard, Dov and Liev Schwartz, Kyle and Ryan Rainey, Clay and Brooke Schisler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, both husbands, brothers Karl Ripp and Frank Cola, stepsons Donald and James Schisler, stepgrandson Monte Schisler, and great-granddaughter Olivia Mae Menard.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Advent Lutheran Church in Mattituck immediately followed by the interment of ashes at New Bethany Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Barbara Fairburn to: Advent Lutheran Church, PO Box 105, Mattituck, NY 11952 or Wuesthoff Brevard Hospice & Palliative Care, 661 Eyester Blvd., Rockledge, FL 32955.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments