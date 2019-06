Calliope Kentrotas of Southold, formerly of Flushing, died June 16 at the age of 80.

Visitors will be received Thursday, June 20, from 4 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where a trisagion service will take place at 6 p.m.

The Divine Liturgy will be celebrated Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck, the Very Rev. Fr. Archimandite Ignatios Achlioptas officiating. Interment will follow at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

