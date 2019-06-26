Daily Update: Bakery closes, bond vote today, Christmas tree farm goes to auction

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, June 26:

NEWS

Blue Duck Bakery closes its Riverhead location

Greenport’s Capital Improvement Plan heads to voters today

Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm in Cutchogue headed to auction

Community Food Distribution Day coming to Riverhead Thursday

Greenport Village Board may vote on Hawekeye Electric expansion

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this July

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies throughout the day today with a high near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.

