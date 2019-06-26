Daily Update: Bakery closes, bond vote today, Christmas tree farm goes to auction

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, June 26:
NEWS
Blue Duck Bakery closes its Riverhead location
Greenport’s Capital Improvement Plan heads to voters today
Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm in Cutchogue headed to auction
Community Food Distribution Day coming to Riverhead Thursday
Greenport Village Board may vote on Hawekeye Electric expansion
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork this July
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies throughout the day today with a high near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.