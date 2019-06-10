Daily Update: Crash victims identified, hospital offers new service, lacrosse teams win state titles

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC: not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 10:

NEWS

Victims identified in Mattituck plane crash

County executive ‘optimistic’ on IRS and septic grants

Wellness institute opens in Greenport as part of hospital’s expanded services

A Baiting Hollow horse rescue receives surprise donation

New chess clubs in Southold, Greenport push students toward critical thinking

Unsure who to call for government services? Dial 311

Riverhead Town Board honors Liz Stokes for role on veterans advisory committee

SPORTS

Mattituck/Southold girls lacrosse wins second straight state title

Boys Lacrosse: SWR wins fourth state title by defeating Jamesville-DeWitt

NORTHFORKER

Women Making Waves: Port of Egypt workshop builds confidence on the open water

Jamesport artist transforms old bus into mobile home, art studio

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57. It’s expected to remain sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s throughout the weekend.

