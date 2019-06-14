Daily Update: Dredging dispute, dealership looks to expand, marine program for students

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC: not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, June 14:

NEWS

Breaking News: SWR senior airlifted in serious condition after two-car crash

Connecticut AG argues against New York’s claims in dredging lawsuit

Car dealership plans new two-story building on Route 58

Strategic parking plan presented for downtown Riverhead

Greenport schools, marine businesses talk pros, cons of Porter Marine Program

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60. High temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-to-upper 70s throughout this Father’s Day weekend. While sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday there is a chance of rain on the holiday.

