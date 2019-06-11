Daily Update: Firefighters suing town, hotel expansion, local students win Teeny Awards

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC: not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 11:

NEWS

First a melee at a wedding, now a lawsuit against Riverhead Town

Parking concerns remain over proposed Greenporter hotel expansion

Mattituck, Southold theater students win Teeny Awards

SPORTS

Girls Track and Field: Russell earns third-place state medal

Riverhead Raceway: Turbush wheels to first Modified win

NORTHFORKER

What to expect at the annual Strawberry Festival in Mattituck this weekend

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies to gradually clear this afternoon with a high near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service The low tonight will be around 57.

