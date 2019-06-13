Daily Update: Guilty plea in decades old drug case, principal facing disciplinary charge

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC: not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 13:

NEWS

Three decades later, a guilty plea in infamous Southold drug case

Riverhead BOE to file disciplinary charges against reassigned principal

Lawsuit filed seeking records of prosecutor who oversaw trial of Demitri Hampton murder

Expansion of Children’s Museum into Riverside takes new turn

WEATHER

Expect rain and patchy fog today with a high near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59. The skies are supposed to clear up in time for the Father’s Day weekend.

