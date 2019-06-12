Daily Update: Trial set for September, commission denies historic teardown, mosque approved

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC: not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, June 12:

NEWS

Breaking News: Fire destroys storage building at Braun Seafood in Cutchogue

Murphy trial set for Sept. 18; jury will hear statements he made to police

Historic Preservation Commission denies proposed teardown of historic Orient home

Riverhead Islamic Center mosque approved for Harrison Avenue

Greenport Planning Board sets public hearings on South Street proposal

Manorville man dies following accident on LIE

NORTHFORKER

Country View Farm Stand offers ‘U-cut’ herbs

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies with a high near 71 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56. There’s a chance of rain in the evening.

