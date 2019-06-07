Girls Lacrosse: Mattituck/Southold advances back into state finals

The Mattituck/Southold girls lacrosse team stands one win away from a repeat state title.

The Tuckers defeated Palmyra-Macedon, 9-5, Friday morning at SUNY/Cortland to earn a spot in Saturday’s Class D state championship game.

Senior Riley Hoeg led the attack with two goals and two assists. Mackenzie Hoeg added two goals and one assist.

The defending state champion Tuckers will play top-ranked Bronxville at 9 a.m. Saturday in a rematch of last year’s state final. It’ll be the third straight year the teams meet in the state final four. Bronxville won a state semifinal game in 2017 — the Tuckers’ first ever trip to the final four. Mattituck (14-5) dominated last year’s state championship game, 12-1. It was the fewest goals ever allowed in a state final since the state tournament began in 1995.

The Tuckers will be hard pressed to match that defensive performance against a talented Bronxville (19-3) team that just defeated Skaneateles, 15-11, in the other semifinal. Skaneateles raced out to a 5-0 lead and expanded it to 8-2 before Bronxville surged back to tie the game before halftime.

Mattituck led 3-1 early in its semifinal on a goal by Mackenzie Hoeg. The Red Raiders answered with the next two goals to tie the game. The Tuckers took a 5-4 halftime and then scored the first four goals in the second half as they seized control.

The Tuckers had another balanced offensive attack as Julie Seifert, Francesca Vasile-Cozzo, Maddie Schmidt, Kaitlin Tobin and Rachel Janis all chipped in one goal.

The Tuckers scored three of their four second-half goals on free position shots. Riley Hoeg scored back-to-back goals just over a minute apart in the second half to put the Tuckers ahead 8-4.

Mattituck’s defense held Palmyra-Macedon without a goal for more than 26 minutes from late in the first half through the second. The last goal for Palmyra-Macedon came with 1:25 left on a free position.

Photo credit: The Tuckers celebrate their semifinal win Friday morning. (Credit: Bob Liepa)

