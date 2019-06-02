Greenport Village renews agreement to use Southold Town’s pumpout boat

A turbulent summer of Greenport Village pumpout boat breakdowns in 2017 prompted village and Southold Town officials to reach an agreement that would continue to prevent boat waste from being discharged into local waterways.

Last Thursday, the Village renewed an agreement between the municipalities that allows Greenport to use the town’s new pumpout boat during special events, in emergencies and when the village boat isn’t functional.

Pumpout boats protect local waters from pollution by collecting toilet holding tanks from recreational boats. The town’s new vessel, purchased in March, cost $99,211. All but $19,500 of that was paid for with grants from Suffolk County and New York State. ,

In an email, Supervisor Scott Russell said Peconic Bay is a public resource that everyone enjoys, and that should know no village or town boundaries.

“Working with the village helps us ensure that continuous service of this important program be maintained,” he said last week. “It is also a way to make sure that both the village and the town not only maintain efficient service but do so in the most economically efficient way, as well.”

Greenport Mayor George Hubbard Jr. said the new agreement took effect May 24 and runs through Oct. 31.

[email protected]

Comments

comments