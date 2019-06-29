A guide to Fourth of July fireworks and parades on the North Fork

Whether you’re having a beach picnic or backyard barbecue around Independence Day, you can look forward to ending the day with one of the dazzling fireworks displays planned across the North Fork. There are also a number of parades and special events to help ring in the Fourth as well.

Here’s a rundown of the week’s Independence Day events:

Fireworks

• A fireworks display over Orient Harbor is set for Saturday, July 6, at 9:15 p.m. The fireworks will be visible from the causeway and along the shores surrounding the harbor.

• Riverhead Raceway, located at 1797 Old Country Road, will also host a fireworks display Saturday, June 29, after dusk. It coincides with the 69th NASCAR Whelen All-American Series celebration, which includes a four-cylinder demo and kids’ big wheel race.

• The Riverhead Business Improvement District’s annual Independence Day fireworks will take place Wednesday, July 3, at 9 p.m. along the Peconic Riverfront, coinciding with the kickoff of the downtown Alive on 25 Summer Street Festival, which runs from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

• The Greenport Fire Department carnival will once again feature a pair of fireworks displays in honor of the holiday. They are scheduled for Thursday, July 4, and Saturday, July 6, after 9 p.m. The carnival runs from 6 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, through Saturday, July 6, at the Polo Grounds on Moores Lane.

• Shelter Island’s 62nd annual fireworks display, usually visible from parts of Southold, will take place Saturday, July 13, from 9 to 10 p.m. on Crescent Beach. The rain date is Sunday, July 14.

PARADES

• The New Suffolk Civic Association’s Fourth of July parade starts at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at the corner of Tuthill and New Suffolk roads. Hot dogs and apple pie will follow the parade at New Suffolk Beach.

• The Southold Village Merchants’ Fourth of July parade steps off at noon Thursday, July 4. Children riding bicycles decorated in red, white and blue should be lined up on Hobart Road by 11:45 a.m. The parade route runs along Main Road from Boisseau Avenue to Tuckers Lane.

• The Oysterponds Historical Society will host its annual Heritage Day celebration Sunday, June 30. A parade starts at noon at the Civil War Monument on Village Lane in Orient and is followed by a reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Old Point Schoolhouse. Afterward, there will be hot dogs, music and games at Poquatuck Park.

Block Party

• Tanger Outlets’ July 4th Block Party is scheduled for Saturday, July 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features children’s arts and crafts and food vendors. It will be held at 1770 West Main St. in Riverhead.

