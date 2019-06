Joan E. Tuthill of Mattituck died June 2. She was 83.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, June 5, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will take place Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by the Rev. Dr. John Carrick.

Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

