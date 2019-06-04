John Christopher Ritter of Hidden Valley Lake, Calif., died May 26 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. He was 55 years old.

John was born in Huntington, N.Y. and raised in Greenport. John graduated from Greenport High School in 1983.

John’s dream of living in a warmer climate became a reality when, in 1990, he moved to Arizona. There he met Todd Metcalf. They were happily married for 15 years. John lived life to the fullest. He loved nature and traveling.

John was a very kind, loving and generous soul. His positive spirit touched more people than he knew. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Arlene. He is survived by his siblings Michael, Donald, Virginia, Jackie, Kristine, Beth, Matthew and James.

A memorial in Hidden Valley Lake is planned for Saturday, Aug. 17.

This is a paid notice.

