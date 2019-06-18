Leon J. Jasinski Sr. of Riverhead passed away June 17, 2019, at his home in Riverhead.He was born May 13, 1925, to Polish immigrants Aleksander and Helene (Skonieczny) Jasinski in Sagaponack, N.Y.

Leo attended Sagaponack School and Bridgehampton High School and in 1943, at the age of 18, joined the U.S. Army. After returning from Europe, he went back to the family farm and in his spare time played baseball, the sport he loved, with the Bridgehampton White Eagles.

In 1949, he married Theresa “Tweet” (Doroski) and moved to Riverhead to start and raise his family.

Employed with Grumman Aerospace for 33 years, he retired in 1984. A 64-year member and ex-captain of the Riverhead Fire Department Reliable Hose and Engine Co. No. 1, he was twice the recipient of the coveted Fireman of the Year award. A member of the lronman Racing team in his younger days, he was a lifelong follower. For 35 years he volunteered with fire prevention at local schools. He was also an active member of VFW Riverhead Post No. 2476 for 30 years.

An avid sportsman, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, darts and, most of all, baseball. Playing on numerous teams and in numerous leagues, his prowess on the diamond is well known.

Leo’s love of music preceded him. He loved to entertain his friends with his harmonicas, playing both harmonica and accordion his entire life learning to play music, especially polka music by ear and learning to read music in his 70s. From the Riverhead Fire Department Marching Band in the ’60s and ’70s to its short-lived revival in the past few years, he never gave up on it.

In addition to his wife, Leo was predeceased by his son Thomas in 2013; his brothers, Michael and Walter; and his sisters, Josephine Vinski, Stephanie Krasity and Louise Pietrewicz.

He is survived by his son Leon Jr. “Boots’’(Dawn); his daughter Barbara “Babs” Swislosky (Mike); his companion of 35 years, Julie Cooper and extended family; daughter Judy Doroski; granddaughter Julie; and “second daughter,” Sandra Blampied (Walt) of Middletown, N.Y. Other survivors include his grandchildren Brian, John (Melissa), Joseph (Sarah), Richard, Jaclyn, Jamie, Larissa, Joseph, Keith (Sharon), Jessica and Greg; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, June 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, June 20, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Ave., Riverhead, N.Y. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, at the funeral home, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

