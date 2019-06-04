LeRoy A. Paul

A birthday gift

I picked a rose, was pale in hue

Wet green grass, I did walk through

I laid it down upon your stone

You could say … your very own

I spoke of times that you did miss

Some of which were very bliss

I spoke of times I was in need

And my thoughts … that you should heed

I looked around, the sky was grey

Rain again was on its way

Casting silence upon the scene

A tranquil space … was so serene

The wind was still and made me think

If only once, I could blink

And bring the past back into view

The memories then … would all be new

Then I asked you, “How was heaven?”

“It is a place I shall get in?”

“Are they nice and treat you well?”

I spoke out loud … time will tell

I knew your ears were listening to

All that I was telling you

I knew your eyes were there to see

The only visitor … which was me

I never sat, the ground was wet

Was rain or tears, they both had met

I left the rose, your very own

A birthday gift … then I went home.

Ann Paul

In memory of LeRoy A. Paul

June 3, 1923 to 2003

