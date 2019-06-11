Mattituck, Southold theater students win Teeny Awards

A pair of North Fork high school students took home Teeny Awards Sunday, given each year to the best in East End student theater.

Southold High School’s Jake Okula finished in a tie for the lead male in a play category for his role in “Clue on Stage,” a Southold/Greenport combined production.

Mattituck High School’s Caleb Foley was honored as supporting male in a play for his school’s production of “Almost, Maine.”

The awards, presented by East End Arts, are now in their 17th year. The presentation coincides with Broadway’s Tony Awards.

The Teeny Awards event, which was held at Southold High School this year, also features a red carpet photo shoot and live performances from select productions.

Top photo caption: Southold High School students hit the red carpet. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

