Myah Orlowski crowned 2019 Strawberry Queen

Myah Orlowski of Mattituck was crowned 2019 Strawberry Queen at Saturday’s 65th annual Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival.

Gabrielle Finora of Laurel was the runner-up.

George Lessard, chairman of the Strawberry Queen Committee, hosted Saturday’s ceremony where Ms. Orlowski was crowned. Morgan Puterbaugh of Mattituck, Mildred Monroy of Cutchogue and Tiarra Edwards of Greenport were the other finalists.

See photos below by Elizabeth Wagner:

