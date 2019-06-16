Myah Orlowski crowned 2019 Strawberry Queen

Myah Orlowski of Mattituck was crowned 2019 Strawberry Queen at Saturday’s 65th annual Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival.
Gabrielle Finora of Laurel was the runner-up.
George Lessard, chairman of the Strawberry Queen Committee, hosted Saturday’s ceremony where Ms. Orlowski was crowned. Morgan Puterbaugh of Mattituck, Mildred Monroy of Cutchogue and Tiarra Edwards of Greenport were the other finalists.
See photos below by Elizabeth Wagner:
2. Chairman of the Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Queen Committee, George Lessard, and 2018 StStrawberry Queen, Teagan Nine of Mattituck, lead finalists to the stage.
The 2019 Strawberry Queen, Myah Orlowski of Mattituck, at the 65th Annual Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival.
Gabrielle Finora of Laurel is first runner up.
Left to right: Myah Orlowski of Mattituck, Tiarra Edwards of Greenport, Gabrielle Finora of Laurel, Mildred Monroy of Cutchogue, Morgan Puterbaugh of Mattituck, and 2018 Strawberry Queen Teagan Nine of Mattituck.
Myah Orlowski of Mattituck is announced the 2019 Strawberry Queen.
George Lessard, Chairman of the Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Queen Committee (right) interviews the 2019 Strawberry Queen, Myah Orlowski of Mattituck.
The 2019 Strawberry Queen, Myah Orlowski of Mattituck (left) and 2018 Strawberry Queen, Teagan Nine of Mattituck (right).
2018 Strawberry Queen, Teagan Nine of Mattituck, passes the Strawberry Baton and cape to the 2019 Strawberry Queen, Myah Orlowski of Mattituck.
The 2019 Strawberry Queen, Myah Orlowski of Mattituck, poses with her aunt — former Little Ms. Mattituck, Karen Yacono of Mattituck.
The 2019 Strawberry Queen, Myah Orlowski of Mattituck, poses with the 2018 Strawberry Queen, Teagan Nine of Mattituck.
Back: George Lessard (Chairman of the Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Queen Committee), Joe Mammina (of Markowitz, Fenelon & Bank in Riverhead), and Roger Satnick (of Satnick Jewelers in Southold) with all the finalists.
