Patricia Brown Chamberlain, a former East Marion resident, died April 7, 2019, in Ocala, Fla.

She was born March 16, 1939, in Greenport, N.Y., to Elmina and Myron Brown.

Pat graduated from Greenport High School and Southampton Hospital School of Nursing.

She moved to Florida in the early 1960s to pursue her nursing and medical career. She retired from Humana in 1994 and moved to St. Francisville, La., to the Cottage Plantation, a family plantation operated by her brother, Harvey Brown. There she met and married Lawrence Chamberlain Jr. and they enjoyed 21 years of marriage. Due to health problems, they moved to Ocala in the fall of 2018 to be with Pat’s daughter, Wendy Melnyk, a nurse.

Pat is predeceased by her parents; her son, Mark Benson; her sister, Jean Ellen Dean (Raymond); and nieces Suzanne Brown and Ellen Brown Simons. She is survived by her husband; daughters Wendy Melnyk and Tracey Meltzer (Mike); her grandson, Mark Meltzer; her brother, Harvey Brown (Mary); her niece, Elizabeth Sandeman (Todd); stepchildren Karen Martin (Ron), Lawrence Chamberlain III (Yake) and Bruce Chamberlain (Angie); and her cat, Tiger.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

