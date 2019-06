Philip H. Fenderson of Mattituck died June 7. He was 86.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, June 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

A closing prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

