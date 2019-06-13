Real Estate Transfers: June 13, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 15-21, 2019.

CALVERTON (11933)

• Culcasi Home Builders to Schebler, Joseph, 14 Kay Rd (600-115.1-1-53), (R), $364,990

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Martz Jr, T to Brooks, Andrew, 373 Broadwaters Rd (1000-104-12-6.3), (R), $688,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Norden, M to 1550 McCann Lane Property, 1550 McCann Ln (1000-33-4-9), (R), $449,000

• Summit, J to Russell, Eric, 1235 Calebs Way, # G 24 (1000-40.1-1-24), (R), $305,000

• Sicuranza, P to Wohltman Trust, Felicity, 705 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-3-9), (V), $369,000

• Wilder, C to Knuts, Robert, 218 Sixth Ave (1001-4-4-26), (R), $725,000

• Shemella, A & L to Route 48 Partners LLC, 310 Front St (1001-4-8-34.1), (C), $550,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• 5775 Realty LLC to The North Fork Project LLC, 5775 & 5670 Mill Rd (1000-106-6-3), (C), $620,000

• Zimnoski, McBride & to Dinizio, Christopher, 2900 Westview Dr (1000-107-8-42), (R), $435,000

ORIENT (11957)

• M.G.H. Enterprises to 40200 Main LLC, 40200 Route 25 (1000-15-9-8.1), (R&E), $3,900,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• McEvoy, V & C to Danzi, Vincent, 3103 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-195), (R), $330,000

• Niveyro, C to Balkan, Scott, 47 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-17), (R), $622,500

• Pelaez, B to Roseville 1 LLC, 14 Rabbit Run (600-84-2-34.1), (R), $245,000

• Romero, P to Aguilar, Christopher, 101 Industrial Blvd (600-121-2-5), (R), $340,000

• Valued Property Buyers to Lopez, Consuelo, 618 Corwin St (600-127-3-30), (R), $309,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Dodd, B & E to Platz, Erik, 10 Beach Club Ln (600-25-1-33), (R), $260,000

• McDaniel, J to Yauch, Edward, 123 Cliff Rd W (600-26-1-1), (R), $1,267,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

