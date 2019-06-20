Real Estate Transfers: June 20, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 22-28, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Kaelin, C & M to Mlodynia, Eric, 243 Shade Tree Ln (600-85-4-1), (R), $355,000

• Kreussling Fam Trust to Bideaux, Robert, 130 Sunup Trail (600-86-5-12), (R), $476,690

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Meechan, K Trust to Denninger, Donald, 210 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-28), (R), $265,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Fleming Jr, J & P, & S to WITKO Properties Inc, 3918 Middle Country Rd (600-98-1-18), (R), $260,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Salice, C & R & T & S to Moore, Douglas, 1940 Crown Land Ln (1000-102-7-7), (R), $799,999

• Rimor Development to Salice, Kathleen, Harvest Pointe, Unit 77 (1000-102.1-1-45), (R), $778,100

• Rimor Development LLC to Salice, Charles, Harvest Pointe, Unit 78 (1000-102.1-1-46), (R), $778,100

• LMNY, LLC to Rusty, LLC, 10230 New Suffolk Ave (1000-116-6-4), (R), $510,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Grebe Jr, A by Executors to Z & S Contracting Inc, 3660 Fox Ave (1000-6-2-17.2), (V), $40,000

• Grebe Jr, A by Executors to Z & S Contracting Inc, Fox Ave (1000-6-2-17.3), (V), $95,000

• Grebe Jr, A by Executors to Z & S Contracting Inc, Fox Avenue (1000-6-2-18), (R), $760,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Smith, E to Curreri, Robert, 3 Old Quogue Rd (900-139-2-3), (C), $135,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• 123 Sterling LLC to 123 Sterling Avenue LLC, 123 Sterling Ave & 16.005 (1001-3-5-16.4), (V), $3,500,000

• Finne Jr, D & T to Malzone, Maryann, 410 Second St (1001-4-2-26), (R), $572,460

LAUREL (11948)

• Dickerson, Rohla & Koke to Klodnicki, Eric, 3220 Delmar Dr (1000-125-4-14), (R), $487,500

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Rogers, J & S to Zaim, Recep, 1795 Elijahs Ln (1000-108-4-7.10), (R), $480,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Franzone, J to 968 Roanoke LLC, 968 Roanoke Ave (600-107-1-58), (C), $485,000

• Williams, L & V to Morales & Perez Hernandez, Casilda & Reyna, 1 Industrial Blvd (600-121-3-15), (R), $288,850

• Hartill, J & D to Kokolis, Stella, 314 Second St (600-129-3-20), (R), $420,000

• Reed, A Trust to Malloy, Timothy, 75 Riverside Dr (600-129-5-23), (R), $410,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Zitek, W & M Trusts to Metlitsky, Anton, 149 N Ferry Rd (700-7-3-41), (R), $870,000

• Greenbaum-BrushTrust to Andrew, Robert, p/o 10 Simpson Rd (700-22-2-34.1), (V), $475,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Orlie/Wetsell, S to Andrews, Karen, 2555 Youngs Ave (1000-63.1-1-19), (C), $325,000

• Russ, D by Admrs to Vitale, Gasper, 230 Jockey Creek Dr (1000-70-5-8), (R), $525,000

• Damilatis, C & D to O’Reilly, Brian, 659 Pine Neck Rd (1000-70-5-31.1), (R), $742,000

• Makely, R to Jacobson, Jarrett, 3735 Paradise Point Rd (1000-81-1-16.3), (R), $1,260,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Kewisch, J to Babcock, George, 115 Broad View Cir (600-30-3-34), (R), $360,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

