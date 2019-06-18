Richard Francis Butler of Greenport died at home June 17. He was 81.

Mr. Butler was born Oct. 13, 1937, to Elizabeth Burke and Richard F. Butler in the Bronx.

He married his wife, Mary, May 5, 1979, at St. Elizabeth Church in Ridgewood, N.J.

Mr. Butler had a 34-year career with Verizon as a building manager in New York City. After retirement, he worked for NBC/GE for five years.

His family said he enjoyed fishing, hunting and golf and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Giants.

Mr. Butler was predeceased by his brother, Edward Butler, and a granddaughter. He is survived by his wife, who resides in Greenport; his daughter, Debbie SanPedro of Holbrook, N.Y.; his sisters Joan Hudak of Florida and Cathy Tielemans of New Jersey; and five grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, June 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass will take place Thursday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Fr. Richard Hoerning. The funeral home assisted the family with a private cremation.

