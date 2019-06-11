Longtime Southold resident Ronald G. Dietrich, a local woodworker, avid fisherman and owner of Coastal Fishing Products, passed June 8, 2019, at the age of 63 at a nursing facility in Island Park, N.Y.

Mr. Dietrich was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Virginia Dietrich. He is survived by his two children, Nicole Dietrich of Southold and Ron Jr., of Milford, Conn., as well as his ex-wife, Wendy Normoyle of Connecticut.

As per his wishes, no services will be held.

Those who wish can make a donation to the Southold or Greenport fire department, who were there for many years with emergency services.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

