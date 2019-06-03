Rosina Suglia of Morristown, N.J., formerly of Mattituck, died May 31. She was 92.

Rosina was a longtime clerk at the Southold Town tax receiver’s office.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, June 4, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, June 5, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

