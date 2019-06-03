See more photos the Mattituck/Southold lacrosse championships

In a span of a few hours Saturday at nearby stadiums, the Mattituck/Southold boys and girls lacrosse teams both won Class D Long Island championships.

The girls started the day with a 9-8 win against Carle Place at Adelphi University. The girls then headed 12 minutes west to Hofstra University to watch their classmates defeat Oyster Bay in a blowout.

As the boys game ended, the girls joined them on the field for a joint photo as the two programs celebrated a unique double Long Island title.

The boys will play a state semifinal Wednesday at Adelphi while the girls head to Cortland for a semifinal Friday morning. The state championship games for both would be played Saturday.

See more photos below from the boys and girls games.

Photos by Robert O'Rourk

Photos by Daniel De Mato

