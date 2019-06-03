See more photos the Mattituck/Southold lacrosse championships

In a span of a few hours Saturday at nearby stadiums, the Mattituck/Southold boys and girls lacrosse teams both won Class D Long Island championships.
The girls started the day with a 9-8 win against Carle Place at Adelphi University. The girls then headed 12 minutes west to Hofstra University to watch their classmates defeat Oyster Bay in a blowout.
As the boys game ended, the girls joined them on the field for a joint photo as the two programs celebrated a unique double Long Island title.
The boys will play a state semifinal Wednesday at Adelphi while the girls head to Cortland for a semifinal Friday morning. The state championship games for both would be played Saturday.
