Southold Blotter: Late night arrest for drunken driving in Greenport

Evan Richard Vanduzer of Southold was arrested Sunday around 1:57 a.m. after failing to signal a turn from First Street onto Front Street in Greenport and having both his headlights and tail lights turned off. Mr. Vanduzer failed field sobriety tests, at which point police placed him under arrest. While securing his vehicle, police found two small plastic baggies containing $30 worth of marijuana.

• A Mattituck woman reported Friday around 8:42 p.m. that a Riverhead man had entered her home and stolen her $2,400 silver Apple MacBook Air. No further information is available at this time.

• Local firefighters and police officers responded to a fire that broke out at a wind turbine at Shinn Estate Vineyards in Mattituck last Thursday around 1:29 p.m. Police determined that the fire started from an apparent electrical malfunction inside the turbine, police said. The fire was extinguished without injury or incident.

• A Greenport man told police last Monday around 3:45 p.m. that his $300 silver Specialized Sequoia Elite 27 bicycle had been stolen from a bike rack outside American Beech in Greenport last Sunday. The man stated that it had been stolen around 11 p.m., after he rode it to American Beech and left it unsecured on the rack outside. When he returned several hours later, he said, the bicycle was missing. The man said he canvassed the area looking for the bike but had no luck. An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

• Three vehicles were written up for not having required beach permits on Horton’s Lane in Southold Sunday around 7:18 a.m.

• Two vehicles parked at Goldsmith Inlet in Peconic were issued parking tickets for not having permits on their vehicles, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

