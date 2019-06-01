Southold Blotter: Multiple DWI arrests over holiday weekend

Cesar Palencia, 69, of Greenport and Mattituck was arrested around 10:34 p.m. Sunday for DWI, failure to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Front Street and Main Street in Greenport, moving from a Main Street lane in an unsafe manner and drinking alcohol in his vehicle. Police said they observed Mr. Palencia crossing over the double yellow line numerous times and said he stopped in the middle of the road, rather than on the right side of the roadway when they pulled him over.

• Noe Edgardo Cruz-Corrales, 26, of Mattituck was arrested around 9:43 p.m. Sunday for DWI. Police received reports that Mr. Cruz-Corrales was failing to maintain his vehicle’s lane of travel near Macari Vineyards in Cutchogue. Upon arriving to the scene, they observed him driving onto the shoulder of the roadway several times and also determined that he had been operating his vehicle without a license.

• Melecio De La Cruz Mayen, 32, a Greenport man with another address in Hyattsville, Md. was arrested along Route 48 in Peconic for DWI around 3:07 a.m. last Saturday. Police said they observed Mr. De La Cruz Mayen pulling to the side of the road on Route 48, exiting his vehicle and urinating in front of it. Officers detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and administered a field sobriety test, which Mr. De La Cruz Mayen failed, police said.

• After receiving a transmission signal requesting “help” around 6:45 p.m. last Wednesday, the US Coast Guard, along with the Cutchogue Fire Department, searched the area between the northern tip of Robins Island and New Suffolk for distressed boaters. The call was plotted to the target area, but no further contact with the caller could be made. No distressed boaters were located and all local area boaters who were interviewed said they didn’t see anyone in distress.

• Police transported a Manhasset Hills man who was staying at Cliffside Resort Condominiums in Greenport on Sunday, to his correct room around 3:39 a.m. Monday, after receiving a report that a male subject had passed out under the “Snack Bar” sign at Drossos Motel in West Greenport. The man was sleeping in the parking lot when police arrived.

• Three bicycles — a white Cervélo valued at $2,000, a black Trek valued at $1,500 and an orange Trek valued at $700 were reported stolen from a Southold man’s garage around 12:08 p.m. Sunday. The man additionally reported that a bike pump valued at $10 was stolen. The investigation remains open, according to police.

• A Greenport man with a home in Oxon Hill, Md. reported to police around 6:59 p.m. last Monday that an unknown suspect entered his home and stole two jars of change valued at $100 and another valued at $300, along with a $400 Sony Playstation 4 video game console.

• A Manhattan woman told police around 12:21 p.m. last Monday that multiple pieces of jewelry, amounting to just under $11,600 had been stolen from her mother’s assisted living residence at Peconic Landing in Greenport after she died.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

