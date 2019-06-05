The entire focused jean doomed Dark Phoenix to hell!

It’s the only movie in the main “X-Men” series of films to not include the name of the superhero team of mutants in its title. Spin-offs like “Logan” and “Deadpool” got away with it, but they are far removed from the franchise’s main continuity.

The “Dark Phoenix” director, and longtime franchise producer and writer, Simon Kinberg, explained that the decision to drop “X-Men” from the movie’s title was to “indicate that it’s a more character-driven movie.”

‘Dark Phoenix’ is the worst-reviewed X-Men movie of all time, but the international box office could save it

“We really wanted to indicate that this is the ‘Dark Phoenix’ story and that she’s at the center of this story,” Kinberg told Collider in October. “She’s the A-plot of this story. Everything around this story revolves really centrally around Jean/Dark Phoenix as really the subject of the movie, not the object of the movie.”

