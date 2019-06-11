Theodore H. Schroeder

Ted Schroeder of Southold died June 9. He was 90.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1929, Ted attended St. Edmund’s Grammar School, James Madison High School and graduated from Morrisville University in Morrisville, N.Y. He then served as a corporal in the Army Engineers, 529 Foundry.

After his military service, Ted owned and operated an excavation business with his brother George. He also worked as a long-shore fisherman and sea scalloper and then joined the IUOE Local 138 in Farmingdale, serving as a heavy equipment engineer for 13 years before he retired.

His hobbies included building model ships, attending Broadway shows, fishing, gardening and cooking for his family.

Ted was a founding member of the Tuesday Crew, a group of skilled volunteers who spent their Tuesdays restoring a 1906 tall ship, the Regina Maris, as well as building a replica of the 1870s Village Blacksmith shop in Greenport. As part of the team, Ted also helped with the restoration of Hallockville Museum Farm and repairs at the Animal Hospital in Hampton Bays, the Railroad Museums in Riverhead and Greenport as well as some of interior carpentry at the Southold Historical Society. “The crew was known as the ‘freelance do-gooders’ but Ted was even more known for fueling the team and the non-profits with his famous peanut butter-chocolate chip cookies,” according to a family statement.

He is predeceased by his wife, Karen; his brothers George and Robert; and his son John. He is survived by his five children Patricia, Teddy, Billy, Susan and Steven, and seven grandchildren. A private burial ceremony will take place at a later date.

Arrangements were in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

Comments

comments