Thomas P. Brady of Southold died May 31. He was 87.

Visitors were received June 2 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett.

Interment with U.S. Navy honors will take place at Long Island National Cemetery.

