Veterans Memorial Park Beach closed to swimming

Veterans Memorial Park Beach in Mattituck has been closed to swimming due to bacteria levels in excess of acceptable criteria, the Suffolk County Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

The beach will reopen when further testing reveals that the bacteria has subsided to acceptable levels.

Veterans Memorial Park Beach was one of several locations in the county that were closed, but the only one on the North Fork.

In a press release, Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken said “bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat.”

For the latest information on affected beaches, call a hotline at 852-5822 or contact the Department’s Office of Ecology at 852-5760 during normal business hours.

