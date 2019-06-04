10/28/1930-05/17/2019

Victor Grissino was an extraordinary carpenter and cabinetmaker who worked until the day he passed away.

He is survived by his daughter, Maria Golden; his son, Joseph Grissino; and his two grandsons, Alexander and David Golden, all of whom wish to extend their most sincere thanks to the friends, extended family, neighbors and medical staff whose kindness, patience and generosity of spirit added so much to his life.

Anyone wishing to is invited to make a donation in his name to Greenport Volunteer Fire Department, which was there with care and competence whenever needed: c/o Village of Greenport, 236 Third St., Greenport, NY 11944, Attn: Sylvia.

This is a paid notice.

