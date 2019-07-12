Frank S. Thorp Jr., 80, of East Marion, passed peacefully while surrounded by his loving family.

Frank had a rewarding career as a respected social studies teacher at Weber J.H.S. in Port Washington. He taught fairness and tolerance while encouraging each student to do their personal best. In addition, for many years he directed the sailing programs at yacht clubs in Port Washington and Orient.

He lived his dream and retired to his family home in East Marion, where he had spent every summer since childhood. He cherished his front porch view, with binoculars always within reach. He enjoyed his later years working at S.T. Preston & Sons in Greenport, where he shared his vast knowledge of boating and local waters.

He is survived by his loving wife, Paula, his four children, Charles Thorp, Ann Asaro and husband Michael, Jill Doherty, Frank Thorp III and wife Shannon, and his brother Edward and wife Virginia. He was the proud grandfather of Jacob Thorp, Sarah and Brian Doherty, Michaela and Samantha Asaro. He is predeceased by his first wife Barbara.

Visitation is today, Friday, July 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home at 735 First St. in Greenport. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m at St. Agnes R.C. Church at 523 Front St. in Greenport. Interment to follow at East Marion Cemetery, East Marion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either San Simeon by the Sound or the East Marion Fire Department.

