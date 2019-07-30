Affordable housing complex pitched for Southold

A proposal to build a new affordable housing complex in the heart of Southold has the full support of the town’s Housing Advisory Commission.

Todd Feuerstein, president of Horatio Capital LLC, outlined his vision before Town Board members at a work session Tuesday morning.

He owns the flag lot property just east of Town Hall and said his group acquired it hoping to build affordable apartments.

“The site is ideally suited for that, being in the Southold hamlet center,” Mr. Feuerstein said. “It has great access on Traveler Street in every direction and walkable access to the town center.”

The project would consist of three prefabricated two-story buildings with four two-bedroom apartments in each.

Mr. Feuerstein said prefabricated units help keep the project affordable.

“It also shortens the lead time and makes it a more viable project,” he said.

Supervisor Scott Russell asked the developer if he’d be willing to mix the apartment sizes to include one-bedroom or studio apartments.

“That would address the needs of some of the younger people who are single and don’t quite need two bedrooms,” and therefore pay less rent, he said.

Though open to the idea, Mr. Feuerstein noted that he wanted to maximize the potential of the allowed 12 units on the 1.1-acre parcel.

An existing house on the property that sits on Main Road could either be made into another affordable unit or be left as-is to be used as a commercial space.

The property is currently in the Hamlet Business zone, but the proposal could be allowed under the town’s affordable housing overlay district guidelines.

“The housing commission is very excited about this,” government liaison Denis Noncarrow said.

Mr. Russell eagerly urged Mr. Feuerstein to move forward through the process and submit an application to the Planning Board.

“It’s consistent with the goals of the town,” the supervisor said. “The direction we’ve been going in for some time, which is to create downtown mixed uses, walkability, that sort of thing.”

Photo caption: Todd Feuerstein, center, attended Tuesday’s Town Board work session. (Credit: Tara Smith)

