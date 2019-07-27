Cops: Following crash, Greenport man charged with DWI

Jaime De Jesus Perez Gomez of Greenport was arrested around 8:54 p.m. Friday after he was found to be under the influence of alcohol by police who were investigating a car crash that he was involved in, according to Southold Town police.

Mr. Perez Gomez struck the vehicle of a Shelter Island woman in the 7-Eleven parking lot along Route 25 in Greenport, and said he was attempting to exit the parking lot when the incident occurred. Police noticed that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and smelled alcohol on his breath. The man admitted to having drank two beers in his vehicle, after which police administered field sobriety tests, which Mr. Perez Gomez failed, police said.

• Thomas Glenn Marr of Port Jefferson Station and Sound Beach was arrested around 6:20 p.m. Saturday for boating while intoxicated. Police stopped Mr. Marr, who was operating a vessel outside of Mitchell Park Marina in Greenport, for a violation of the NYS Navigation Law. They then determined him to be intoxicated and placed him under arrest.

• Hector Lopez Bolvito of Cut-chogue was arrested around 10:13 p.m. Saturday for driving while intoxicated. A police officer on patrol noticed Mr. Bolvito traveling eastbound along Route 25, failing to maintain his lane of travel and driving over the solid double yellow lines. The officer initiated a traffic stop on Cox Lane, just north of Route 25 and identified the driver to be inebriated. The officer also noticed two open, empty Corona beer bottles in the center cup holder and a 12-pack of beers in the vehicle’s rear seat. Mr. Bolvito failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

• A Greenport man reported to police around 4:54 p.m. last Tuesday that $2,200 had been stolen from his apartment between 1 and 3 p.m. that day.

• A Manorville man reported around 10:57 a.m. last Wednesday that after picking up a dumpster from a residence in East Marion, he noticed flames emanating from it. The man pulled over, dropped the dumpster on the side of the road and moved his vehicle away. The Greenport Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, according to police. The man successfully removed the dumpster from the scene after the fire had been extinguished.

• Sea Tow recovered a boat around Soundview Avenue in Mattituck last Thursday, after a Cutchogue man reported around 6:28 p.m. that he and a Southold man had jumped off his boat to go for a quick swim and noticed the boat had drifted away. The two swam to shore, police said, after which they were transported to the dock.

• Two men, one from Oyster Bay and the other from Manhasset, were issued summonses by police around 1:20 p.m. Saturday for operating a kayak at Paradise Point in Southold without life jackets. The individual who called the report in said that one of the men was standing on the channel marker. When police arrived, the two were returning to shore.

• A Southold man reported around 1:46 p.m. Saturday that his blue three-wheeled bicycle, valued at $150, had been stolen. He was fishing at a fresh water pond near Main Bayview Road and Takaposha Road in Southold when the incident occurred, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

