Cops: Four men rescued after boat capsizes outside Mattituck Inlet

Four people were rescued from a capsized boat outside of Mattituck Inlet Sunday morning, according to Southold Town police. No injuries were reported.

A Good Samaritan reported the capsized vessel off the breakwater around 10 a.m., police said. A bay constable was underway in Mattituck Creek and was able to navigate out from the inlet to where the people were clinging to the 13-foot Boston Whaler. The driver was a 74-year-old Brooklyn man. The other people in the boat were a 57-year-old Bay Shore man, a 70-year-old Brooklyn man and a 62-year-old Brentwood man.

One man who was wearing a lifejacket swam to the breakwater and was helped to shore. The other three were clinging to the boat when help arrived. They all refused medical attention, police said.

They were brought back to the Mattituck DEC boat ramp where they were met by Southold police and Mattituck Fire Department.

Sea Tow responded and righted the vessel and returned it to the Mattituck DEC boat ramp, police said.

