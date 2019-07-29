Daily Update: A second North Fork shark sighting, program to assist startup farms

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, July 29:

NEWS

Shark swims right up to shore in Mattituck Friday afternoon

Program in memory of Lyle Wells to benefit start-up farmers

Greenport school officials outline revised $18.63M plan

Cops: Following crash, Greenport man charged with DWI

SPORTS

Wrestling takes center stage in Peconic at LuchaRumble: photos

Baseball: Tomcats returning to championship series

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 75. There’s a chance for thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

