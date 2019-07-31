Daily Update: Affordable housing pitched, lighthouse to be restored

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, July 31:

NEWS

Affordable housing complex pitched for Southold

Feds designate $1.5M for Plum Island Lighthouse restorations

With support from private landowners, town expands acreage for annual deer cull

Dangers of DWI: Riverhead mother hosts fundraisers for MADD following crash

NORTHFORKER

Montauk Distilling Co. to open first tasting room in downtown Riverhead

SPORTS

Baseball: Aviators fly past Tomcats to title

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 70. There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and an increased risk of heavy rain in the evening.

Comments

comments