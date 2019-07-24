Daily Update: Pro wrestling coming to North Fork, solar plant up and running

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, July 24:

Lucharitos, Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. team up for pro wrestling event

New solar power plant now in operation in Calverton

ELIH, Stony Brook cut ribbon to commemorate merger

Using social media, North Fork Grass Fed gains following without a storefront

Wellness workshops featuring pilates and meditation coming to Palmer Vineyards

Football: Riverhead bumped up to Division I for 2019 season

Baseball: Tomcats lose fight for top seed

After a pair of grey days, expect to see some sunshine peek through partly cloudy skies today. The high will be around 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.

