Daily Update: Three men injured in crashes, road closure this week

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, July 8:

NEWS

Riverhead motorcyclist injured in Manorville crash

Police: Pair of cyclists involved in Mattituck crashes Saturday

Drainage work on Depot Lane slated to begin Monday

Riverhead School District outlines stats on police incidents

Cops: Greenport man safely swims to shore after tossed from boat

Lifeguard, boater assist woman in distress at Breakwater Beach

NORTHFORKER

Suhru Wines, Mattitaco launch Tacos + Tunes pop-up in Cutchogue

Riverhead comes ‘Alive’ with food, fun and fireworks

SPORTS

Baseball: Tomcats’ third baseman wants another batting title

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.

