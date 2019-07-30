Daily Update: Tick study released, STAR event scheduled

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, July 30:
NEWS
Suffolk County releases findings of tick pathogen surveillance program
Palumbo to host event Wednesday on changes to STAR program
East End Seaport Museum welcomes new executive director
SPORTS
Baseball: Aviators sock it to Tomcats in Game 1
Riverhead Raceway: Brigati scores two wins on one night
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72.