Daniel Creedon elected president of Greenport BOE

The Greenport Board of Education elected Daniel Creedon as its president Tuesday night following a split nomination.

Board member Kristen Droskoski had nominated previous president Babette Cornine, which was seconded by Mr. Creedon. Shortly after, board member Kimbery Moore Swann nominated Mr. Creedon for the role, which board member Sandy Martocchia seconded.

Distric clerk Linda O’Leary asked for the members to vote and Mr. Creedon received three votes while Ms. Cornine received two. Mr. Creedon was then sworn-in by Ms. O’Leary to become president for the 2019-20 academic year.

Mr. Creedon joined the board in 2009 and served as vice president from 2013-2015. He then served as president during the 2015-2016 academic year. Ms. Cornine, who started serving in 2012, was unanimously voted board president in July 2016, according to district records.

In a 5-0 vote, the board elected Ms. Droskoski as vice president that evening.

Prior to the selection of the board president nominations, newly elected board members — Ms. Martocchia and Ms. Moore Swann were sworn-in. Both join the board for three-year terms.

In Southold, district officials re-appointed Paulette Ofrias as board president and Judi Fouchet as board vice president at Wednesday’s meeting.

The two board members were sworin in by district clerk Patricia DiGregorio after being selected in unanimous votes.

Ms. Ofrias, co-owner of Southold Pharmacy, has served on the Southold board for 14 years and as board president for the past seven years.

Ms. Fouchet, who has served on the board since 2004, was re-elected to serve for another three-year term in May. She ran unopposed.

Ms. Fouchet has served as vice president of the board since 2010. She’s been re-elected every year, according to district records.

Both women were instrumental in fostering a relationship between Southold and Greenport school districts that has resulted in their sharing the services of Superintendent David Gamberg and other administrators and expanding shared services and activities between the two districts, according to previous reports.

Photo caption: Greenport BOE president Daniel Creedon, left, and Superintendent David Gamberg. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

