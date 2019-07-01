Edith Kudlinski of Greenport died June 28 at San Simeon by the Sound Nursing Home. She was 92.

She was born Feb. 17, 1927, to Ethel (Griffing) and Garfield Klipp.

Ms. Kudlinski graduated from Greenport High School. She married Theodore “Mush” Kudlinski Sept. 27, 1945, in Greenport.

She volunteered with Mother’s Guild, at St. Agnes School, as a Cub Scout den mother and at San Simeon by the Sound for 25 years. Her family said she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, drawing and reading.

Ms. Kudlinski was predeceased by her husband in 1997. She is survived by her daughter, Joan Olszewski (Richard), and her son, Teddy Kudlinski (Terri); five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A service will take place Wednesday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 68465 Main Road, Greenport, followed by interment at Orient Central Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Garret Johnson.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter’s Organ Fund, P.O. Box 242, Greenport, NY 11944.

