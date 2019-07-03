Eunice P. Benfield of Southold died June 26, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Clifford J. Benfield and loving mother of John (Maureen), James (Lois) and Daniel (Cynthia). She was the cherished grandmother of Jack, Peter, Ben, Katie, Annie, Teddy, Thomas and the great-grandmother of Emily, Lillian, Caroline, Julia, Jamie and Victoria.

She was interred at First Presbyterian Church of Southold in New York on Monday, July 1.

Born in 1931 in Schenectady, N.Y., she married Cliff in 1949 and moved to Roslyn, Long Island, where she and her husband raised their family and was always involved as an active member of the community. Eunice and her husband relocated to Southold in the late 1970s making it their new home.

Always caring and giving, over the years she served as the director of the Long Island Council of Churches Blood Services Program, a director of the William Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport, past president of the Minnepaug Club and an active member of the Southold Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, as well as member of the Herb Society of America.

To all who knew her it was evident that Eunice found her greatest joy in family and most loved those times when all were gathered around together. She will be sorely missed by all.

Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

